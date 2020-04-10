Usman Buzdar condoles death of brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a condolence message, the CM Punjab extended sympathies to SindhChief Minister and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soulin eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.