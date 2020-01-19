Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Haider Ali, Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to CM

Funeral prayers of the deceased will be held at Chak 16/69 near Syedwala interchange M-3, Jaranwala at 2pm on January 19.

In his condolence message, he prayed may Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

