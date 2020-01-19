UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Condoles Over Death Of PSO's Mother

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 12:25 AM

Usman Buzdar condoles over death of PSO's mother

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Haider Ali, Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Haider Ali, Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to CM.

Funeral prayers of the deceased will be held at Chak 16/69 near Syedwala interchange M-3, Jaranwala at 2pm on January 19.

In his condolence message, he prayed may Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

