Usman Buzdar Condoles With Ali Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and condoled with him over the death of his father

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and condoled with him over the death of his father.

According to a PTI Sindh communiqu, the Punjab Chief Minister offered fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

