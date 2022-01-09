UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Conducts Aerial Inspection Of Affected Areas Of Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday conducted an aerial inspection of the areas of Murree, affected due to heavy snowfall.

The CM reviewed the relief activities being carried out in the affected areas and also observed the relief operation.

The Relief Commissioner/Senior Member board of Revenue during the visit gave a briefing to the CM about relief activities.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other officers concerned were also present.

