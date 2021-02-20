UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Buzdar Congratulated PCB On Start Of PSL 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:48 PM

Usman Buzdar congratulated PCB on start of PSL 6

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board, all the teams, national and international players and expressed well wishes for them on the start of Pakistan Super League 6.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistan Cricket board, all the teams, national and international players and expressed well wishes for them on the start of Pakistan Super League 6.

He said that the Pakistani people were excited to watch the matches.

Limited spectators will be able to go to the stadium due to coronavirus pandemic.

The matches will provide recreational activities to the cricket lovers and chances to bring new talent into the lime light.

Holding of PSL-6 will give the message to the world that Pakistan was a peace loving country.

He directed to ensure the best arrangements for the matches to be played in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Chief Minister World Punjab Pakistan Super League All Best Usman Buzdar Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Justice Ministry Asked ECHR to Revise Deci ..

2 minutes ago

KP tax offices to remain open on upcoming weekend

2 minutes ago

Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6: Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl fir ..

38 minutes ago

Germany's Justice Ministry Says Responded to Russi ..

31 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Families Evacuated Before Tropical Stor ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.