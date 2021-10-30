Usman Buzdar congratulates Jan Muhammad Jamali

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday congratulated Jan Muhammad Jamali over his unopposed election as speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

In his message, he expressed good wishes for Jan Jamali and said that he was a patriotic and seasoned politician.

Buzdar hoped that Jan Muhammad Jamali would run the assembly business in an effective manner. He said the Punjab government was always available to serve its Baloch brothers and sisters.