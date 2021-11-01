UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of PBA

Mon 01st November 2021

Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of PBA

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) Mian Amir Mahmood and other office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) Mian Amir Mahmood and other office-bearers.

In a felicitation message, CM expressed good wishes for the newly elected body of PBA and said that Pakistan's media industry had rapidly made progress and the role of media was of key importance in the current situation.

He hoped that the newly elected officials of Pakistan Broadcasters Association would continue to play their full role in solving the problems of the media industry.

