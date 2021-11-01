Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of PBA

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) Mian Amir Mahmood and other office-bearers

In a felicitation message, CM expressed good wishes for the newly elected body of PBA and said that Pakistan's media industry had rapidly made progress and the role of media was of key importance in the current situation.

He hoped that the newly elected officials of Pakistan Broadcasters Association would continue to play their full role in solving the problems of the media industry.