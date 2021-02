Usman Buzdar congratulates Pakistani team for winning T-20 series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated Pakistani cricket team for winning T-20 series against South Africa.

In his message issued here, he said the team exhibited good performance in balling, fielding and batting which helped in winning the third T-20 match.

CM also appreciated the relevant departments for ensuring good arrangements during cricket matches between Pakistan and South Africa.