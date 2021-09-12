UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Congratulates Wrestler Inam Butt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:50 PM

Usman Buzdar congratulates wrestler Inam Butt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt on winning gold medal constantly five times in a row in World Beach Wrestling Series.

In his felicitation message issued here, CM said that Inam Butt had exhibited outstanding performance and professional abilities and brought the laurels home by defeating the Azerbaijani wrestler in the final round.

Usman Buzdar termed the success of Inam Butt as a victory for Pakistan. The nation was proud of players like Inam. Usman Buzdar said, "I pray for more achievements of Inam Butt."

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab Sunday Gold Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

23 minutes ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

24 minutes ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

24 minutes ago
 Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s ..

Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s experience in attracting inve ..

24 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-Genera ..

39 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed opens 42nd edition of ‘The ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens 42nd edition of ‘The Big 5’ exhibition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.