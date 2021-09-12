Usman Buzdar congratulates wrestler Inam Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt on winning gold medal constantly five times in a row in World Beach Wrestling Series.

In his felicitation message issued here, CM said that Inam Butt had exhibited outstanding performance and professional abilities and brought the laurels home by defeating the Azerbaijani wrestler in the final round.

Usman Buzdar termed the success of Inam Butt as a victory for Pakistan. The nation was proud of players like Inam. Usman Buzdar said, "I pray for more achievements of Inam Butt."