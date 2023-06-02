Usman Buzdar decides to step away from politics  

, ,

The former Punjab chief minister says he has been dealing with personal cases for the past 14 months, prompting him to take a break from political engagements.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2023) Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced his decision to step away from politics during a press conference held in Quetta. Buzdar revealed that he has been dealing with personal cases for the past 14 months, prompting him to take a break from political engagements.

Expressing his support for the Pakistan Army, Buzdar urged all stakeholders to unite and address the country's challenges collaboratively. He condemned the incidents that took place on May 9 and affirmed his unwavering commitment to standing with the army, not only at present but also in the future.

During the press conference, Buzdar formally announced his withdrawal from politics, while also receiving well-wishes, prayers, and defending his tenure of three and a half years as the Chief Minister of Punjab, the largest province in the country.

Buzdar appealed for compassion towards individuals who have been unjustly arrested, emphasizing the importance of treating them leniently and facilitating their release. He asserted that his service to the people was driven by good intentions and clarified that he has refrained from active involvement in politics for the past 14 months.