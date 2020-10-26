UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Denounces Blasphemous Caricatures In France

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

In a statement issued here, he said that making blasphemous caricatures was most heinous and shameful act and there was no room for such ugly actions in any religion or society.

He said, "Respect of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is integral part of the belief of every Muslim."Usman Buzdar said that blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) would not be tolerated at all.

CM said that freedom of expression does not mean to hurt the sentiments of Muslims or persons belonging to any religion.

