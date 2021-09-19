UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Directs To Launch Indiscriminate Crackdown Against Criminals

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Usman Buzdar directs to launch indiscriminate crackdown against criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against the criminals and their gangs in Taunsa, DG Khan and tribal areas.

According to official sources here, CM directed the relevant authority to adopt special measures for improving the law and order situation.

Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of a citizen namely Sana Ullah near Taunsa due to the firing of dacoits and sought a report from RPO DG Khan. He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

On the directions of CM Punjab, SHO Sadar Taunsa had been suspended.

The chief minister further directed to increase the police contingent in the area besides setting up police check post at Bangalani Morr Chowkiwala Barthi for protecting the life and property of the people.

The CM directed to make police patrolling more effective even in the night as well.

He assured that justice would be provided to the hires of the deceased. He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

