Usman Buzdar, Ejaz Chaudhry Discuss Current Situation In Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:29 PM

Usman Buzdar, Ejaz Chaudhry discuss current situation in Occupied Kashmir

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Friday.They discussed overall political situation, party issues and current situation in Occupied Kashmir.Both the leaders strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on Line of Control and continuous curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir.They decided to arrange rallies in all divisional headquarters of the province.

