Usman Buzdar feeling better during quarantine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after feeling better during quarantine took a walk in the lawn here on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM said: "I am performing official engagements from home on a regular basis and no government matter has been put on hold due to his quarantine".

He would serve people with new zeal and zest after complete recovery, the CM said and also advisedto wear mask and observe social distance. He also thanked all those who prayed for his recovery.