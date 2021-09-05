Usman Buzdar felicitates Inam Butt for winning gold medal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt for winning gold medal in Beach Wrestling Word Series.

In his felicitation message, the CM said that Inam Butt through his great performance had brought laurels for the whole nation.

He said that people like Inam Butt were pride of the country.

Usman Buzdar said the wrestler had proved once again that Pakistani players were not less than anyone.