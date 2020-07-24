Usman Buzdar felicitates Turkish people on offering prayers at Ayasofya Mosque

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish people and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of offering of Juma prayers at historic Ayasofya Grand Mosque of Istanbul after 86 years

He said that he could not disregard the soulful sights of prostration in the historic mosque of Ayasofya, as a new history has been written today in the grand mosques.