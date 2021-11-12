UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar For Providing Best Medical Facilities To Dengue Patients

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:41 AM

Usman Buzdar for providing best medical facilities to dengue patients

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to make anti-dengue surveillance more effective along with the provision of the best medical facilities to dengue patients in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to make anti-dengue surveillance more effective along with the provision of the best medical facilities to dengue patients in hospitals.

Issuing directions to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on telephone from Saudi Arabia, the CM said availability of fever medicine has to be ensured as there was no justification for its shortage.

CM said that protection of the life of the people was important to the government and no negligence would betolerated.

The health minister apprised the CM about the steps taken to deal with the dengue situation and added that she was personally supervising the treatment of patients in hospitals along with ensuring the availability of fever medicine in hospitals.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Saudi Arabia From Government Best Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

30 minutes ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

2 hours ago
 Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

4 minutes ago
 Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situ ..

Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situation With Migrants - Berlin

4 minutes ago
 Merkel Urged Putin to Promote 'Normandy Format' to ..

Merkel Urged Putin to Promote 'Normandy Format' to Implement Minsk Agreements - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.