Usman Buzdar for zero tolerance policy on kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of a citizen, as stray kite string slit his throat in the limits of Shalimar Link Road.

Usman Buzdar while taking notice of this incident had sought a report from CCPO Lahore and directed to strictly enforce the ban on kite flying besides ensuring legal action against the violators.

He further directed to adopt zero-tolerance policy in this regard adding that concerned area police officers would be held accountable where the incident of kite flying would take place.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family of the deceased.