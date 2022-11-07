UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Gets Bail In NAB Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

The Punjab former Chief Minister says he has apprehensions that the NAB could arrest him in a case he has nothing to do with.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar secured pre-arrwst bail in a NAB case on Monday (today).

Sardar Usman Buzdar filed the bail plea through his counsel, saying that he was being subjected to political victimization.

He apprehended that NAB could arrest him in a politically motivated case.

He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

After hearing initial arguments of Buzdar's counsel, the court granted him bail and directed him to deposit Rs 500,000 as surety bond.

The court has also sought reply from the NAB.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab From Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

16 minutes ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

35 minutes ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

1 hour ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.