Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

The Punjab former Chief Minister says he has apprehensions that the NAB could arrest him in a case he has nothing to do with.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar secured pre-arrwst bail in a NAB case on Monday (today).

Sardar Usman Buzdar filed the bail plea through his counsel, saying that he was being subjected to political victimization.

He apprehended that NAB could arrest him in a politically motivated case.

He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

After hearing initial arguments of Buzdar's counsel, the court granted him bail and directed him to deposit Rs 500,000 as surety bond.

The court has also sought reply from the NAB.