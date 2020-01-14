Usman Buzdar gives wake-up call to world community over Kashmir issue

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said convening United Nations Security Council session to discuss the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) was a foreign policy achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said convening United Nations Security Council session to discuss the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) was a foreign policy achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement issued here, he said that the situation in Jammu & Kashmir required immediate attention of the international community as lockdown of the Valley by the Indian occupational forces had been continuing for the last 163 days.

The worst human rights violations were being committed by the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir and oppressed Kashmiris had been forced to live a miserable life confined to their homes, he added.

The chief minister regretted that depriving patients of treatment facilities was the worst cruelty. On the other side, he added that the Indian army was continuing genocide of Kashmiris.