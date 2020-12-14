UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Inaugurates Development Work In Journalist Colony

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:27 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday laid foundation stone of development work in the Lahore Pres Club Housing Scheme at Harbanspura here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday laid foundation stone of development work in the Lahore Pres Club Housing Scheme at Harbanspura here.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will construct roads and undertake repair work, besides other facilities to enable the journalists build their homes in the F Block of the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

The development work in the F Block had been put off in the past due to illegal land occupation by land mafia and the subsequent litigation. The mafia still occupied land in B Block of Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

Punjab government, on the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, got the land vacated from the mafia in F Block and announced a hefty package to start the development at the housing scheme to provide relief to the journalists.

Later, Director General (DG) LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the Chief Minister on the development works in the F block of the housing scheme.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, members of the governing body, government officials and a large number of journalists were present during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

