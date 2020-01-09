UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Inaugurates Int'l Conference On Dengue 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the International Conference on Dengue, 2020, being organised under the aegis of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at a local hotel on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the International Conference on Dengue, 2020, being organised under the aegis of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at a local hotel on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session, he said dengue disease had affected several countries including Pakistan and promised that the government would continue working hard for complete eradication of the disease.

The CM said he had visited different districts last year to monitor the field situation. The Punjab government took immediate steps to control the situation. More than 20,000 dengue cases surfaced in Punjab in 2011 and around 350 died.

Dengue again surfaced in Punjab in 2019 and Rawalpindi was the worst-hit district. "I was very much aggrieved over the loss of lives due to dengue in 2019," he said.

The government ran an organised anti-dengue campaign, which proved successful.

The provincial minister and secretary health took an active part in the campaign, along with political representatives, he added.

He said the political leadership was duty-bound to provide moral, financial and administrative support for safety of citizens while the line departments were responsible to ensure implementation of the devised plan.

The government was engaged in devising a permanent solution to overcome dengue instead of taking some temporary steps and the government was fully committed to provide a healthy atmosphere to the citizens.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman and WHO Pakistan representative Dr Palitha Mahipala. Health Advisor Hanif Pitafi, foreign experts, vice-chancellors of medical colleges, doctors and scientists attended the conference.

