Usman Buzdar inaugurates measles, rubella drive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Bazdar, paid visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inaugurated campaign to protect children from measles and rubella here on Sunday.

He also observed the process of vaccinating children under the measles and rubella prevention campaign and directed health department and district administration officials to make measles and rubella drive a success.

He said that the national campaign against measles and rubella would continue from November 15 to November 27.

He said that more than 35,000 field teams at all union councils of Punjab were going door-to-door to vaccinate children against measles and rubella and more than 1.5 million staff was participating in the drive.

He said that children under the age of 9 months and 15 years would be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the campaign.

Mr Buzdar said that measles and rubella prevention campaign was launched in collaboration with UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates foundation and Primary and secondary health department across the province.

The Punjab government has set up vaccination centers to vaccinate children against measles and rubella besides this special arrangements have been made in schools and health centers for vaccination, he added.

Mr Buzdar said that the children under age five would also be administered anti-polio drops, adding that keeping children safe from diseases was government's mission.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar paid visit to the residence of advisor to CM and MPA Abdul Haye Dasti and condoled with him over demise of his mother.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed Fateha for the departed soul.