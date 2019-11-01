UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Buzdar Inaugurates Mosque Of CM's Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:13 PM

Usman Buzdar inaugurates mosque of CM's office

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated a grand mosque of Chief Minister's office at 8-Club Road after its extension and renovation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated a grand mosque of Chief Minister's office at 8-Club Road after its extension and renovation.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the mosque, the CM said, "It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the mosque.

" He said he was very happy to see beautifully constructed mosque and he also thanked the staff and officers who made efforts in this regard.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah offered dua on the occasion.

The mosque covered area has increased from 850 square feet to 3000 square feet and now almost 600 people couldoffer prayer at the mosque

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Prayer Mosque From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

7 minutes ago

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Sheikha ..

29 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 ..

30 minutes ago

Bilawal says democracy is under attack

32 minutes ago

No one can stop Occupied Kashmir from becoming ind ..

50 minutes ago

64MP Quad camera beast realme XT completely sold o ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.