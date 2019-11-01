Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated a grand mosque of Chief Minister's office at 8-Club Road after its extension and renovation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated a grand mosque of Chief Minister's office at 8-Club Road after its extension and renovation.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the mosque, the CM said, "It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the mosque.

" He said he was very happy to see beautifully constructed mosque and he also thanked the staff and officers who made efforts in this regard.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah offered dua on the occasion.

The mosque covered area has increased from 850 square feet to 3000 square feet and now almost 600 people couldoffer prayer at the mosque