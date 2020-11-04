Usman Buzdar inaugurates new building of police investigation complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday inaugurated the new building of police investigation complex central headquarters, driving license centre in DHA, a new building of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station and mobile application for women safety.

The CM approved the recruitment of 5700 policemen while presiding over a meeting at police investigation complex and directed to expedite the transfer of land to 101 police stations. The participants approved the proposal of necessary legislation for issuing driving licenses to deaf and dump. The government wants a good police system and officers should open their doors to providing best services to the people. Every police officer enjoys the liberty of showing merit-based performance, he added.

The CM assured to resolve traffic and highway police problems adding that partnership between prosecution and investigation wings should be improved. The investigation process will also be monitored through a central investigation centre, he disclosed. The CM said funds are provided according to the needs of the investigation wing because the quality investigation is very pivotal to take criminals to task. This will help in curbing the menace of bribery; he added and asked the police to deliver as required resources are provided to it.

The CM said the new vehicle will be given to police stations instead of using them for security. Meanwhile, 150 new vehicles are already provided to the police stations, he added. Model policing will be introduced as improving organizational capacity is a priority agenda of the PTI government.

He appreciated the use of the latest technology adding that women safety app will save them from criminals. Public friendly policing should be introduced along with curbing of crime while working with a renewed passion for maintaining rule of law in the society, concluded the CM.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said unprecedented resources and incentives are provided to police on CM's direction while Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan maintained the citizens expect transformation from the PTI. The police image will be improved, she added. IG Inam Ghani said unprecedented steps have been taken for police in a short span of two years adding that police performance is being improved due to establishment of south Punjab secretariat. He also thanked the CM for giving executive allowance to the police officers.

Additional IG (Investigation) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev briefed about the new investigation system.