Usman Buzdar inaugurates 'Reach Every Door' campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday visited vaccination outreach centres in Khanewal and Vehari and inaugurated the "Reach Every Door" campaign.

According to a handout issued here, speaking on this occasion CM said free corona vaccination would be provided to the people of Punjab at their doorstep till 12 November and special teams would visit every house on a daily basis to vaccinate people free of cost.

People had already suffered due to coronavirus pandemic and further loss could not endured so people should extend cooperation with the vaccination teams and collective efforts be made with the help of district administration and district authorities to make the campaign successful. Later, CM met with parliamentarians, party organisers and office bearers at Circuit House Khanewal.

The meetings discussed the political situations, matters of mutual interest and development projects. Parliamentarians presented their proposals and suggestions regarding development schemes in their Constituencies. The CM ordered for posting of a consultant surgeon at Khanewal Trauma Centre. He also directed the renovation and improvement of Ladies Club Khanewal and for timely completion of local government development schemes. The CM was apprised about the annual development programme of Khanewal.

Senator Aon Abbas, Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi, MPAs Dr Khawar Ali Shah, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Ms Shahida Ahmad, MPA PML-N Faisal Akram Niazi and other party office bearers were also present.