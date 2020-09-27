Usman Buzdar inaugurates tourism application

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated tourism application which would provide complete information of 511 tourism destinations in the province.

The inauguration was held on the occasion of World Tourism Day being observed today.

The application would enable citizens to get online information and service regarding tourism, the Chief Minister said this while presiding over a meeting here.

Usman Buzdar said that the application would also provide guidance about the route of tourism places.

He said through this app, people could benefit from online facilities of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) whereas booking of TDCP hotels could also be done online.

He said that Department of Tourism Services (DTS) system application had been introduced for tourist operators adding, now operators could make online registration.

Usman Buzdar said that tourist operators tasks had been automated as the modern technology was being used to ensure ease in various fields of life.

The Chief Minister said that comprehensive policy had been formulated for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Punjab would be made hub of tourism under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding, "Punjab has a huge tourism potential and the promotion of tourism will create job opportunities."Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, TDCP Director and others also attended the meeting.