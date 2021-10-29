Usman Buzdar inquires after injured police officials

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured police officials, who got injured due to torture and firing of protesters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured police officials, who got injured due to torture and firing of protesters.

He also met injured DSP, SHO and other police officials separately and appreciated their determination, courage and passion in the line of duty.

Buzdar gave directions for providing the best medical care to the injured police officials. He also inquired about the medical facilities and care being provided to them.

The chief minister, while talking to the injured police officials, said: "The government appreciates police commitment and resolve in performing their duties and is standing with them.

" The injured police officials said that their determination had further strengthened with the arrival of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The CM also visited the orthopaedic ward and inquired about the health of the patients.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present.