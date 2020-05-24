Usman Buzdar offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at CM house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer here at Chief Minister's House.

After Eid prayer the CM greeted people keeping social distance. He also offered dua for the progress and prosperity of the country besides eradication of corona virus.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for those who lost their lives in tragic incident of PIApassenger plane crash in Karachi.