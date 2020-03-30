UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Okays Rs 10b Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package worth Rs10 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package worth Rs10 billion.

Chairing a meeting here at his office, the Chief Minister directed the relevant quarters to launch the package at the earliest by providing financial assistance to the needy families through a foolproof mechanism. He added that financial assistance of Rs 4000 each would be distributed among 2.5 million deserving families.

He told that financial grant under Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package would be in addition to relief package of Federal government to facilitate the daily wagers.

Giving detail of the package, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that applications would be received online and after verification of the antecedents, the money would be transferred online, while complaints in this regard could also be registered online.

He directed that the application form be made simple and only necessary information like Names, CNICs and mobile phone numbers of the applicants be collected.

The Punjab government, he said, had taken unprecedented steps to cope with coronavirus and the impecunious families would not be left alone.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman P&D, ACS (Infrastructure), secretaries of Finance, Information and P&D departments, and Chairman PITB attended the meeting.

