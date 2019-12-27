UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Reaffirms Resolve To Change 'Thana Culture', Opens Model Police Station In Khanewal

Usman Buzdar reaffirms resolve to change 'Thana culture', opens model police station in Khanewal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday reiterated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's resolve to change 'Thana culture' and make the police people-friendly

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday reiterated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's resolve to change 'Thana culture' and make the police people-friendly.

He was speaking after inaugurating Kohna Police Station, the first model police station of Khanewal.

Earlier, on his arrival at the police station, a smartly-turned-out police contingent presented him a salute.

He visited the front desk where he obtained a token, waited for his turn for some time and then proceeded to the victim support officer to personally observe the operation of new computerized system.

He also took round of the newly built lock-up and operation room, and witnessed the system working for monitoring of different sections through the latest technology.

He talked to an investigation officer at the operation room to get first-hand knowledge on the level of progress made on the new system. He later observed the crime meeting system connected to Pukar-15.

After inauguartion of the police station, the chief minister proceeded to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he inquired after the health of patients and asked about the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Commissioner Multan Shan-ul-Haq, Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan, and Khanewal district police officer and deputy commissioner were present on the occasion.

Buzdar ordered officials to ensure availability of new medical equipment to provide the latest treatment and diagnostic facilities to the patients.

He said the Trauma Centre of the DHQ Hospital would be made functional in next month. He also issued orders for providing more machinery and facilities for treatment of children at the hospital.

The chief minister also announced providing more dialysis machines for the DHQ Hospital for proper treatment of kidney patients. He took round of wards, including emergency, operation theatres and physiotherapy room.

Usman Buzdar also announced health cards for journalists and promised all possible assistance for treatment of ailing media persons.

The chief minister later met local PTI legislators, leaders and workers at the Circuit House.

