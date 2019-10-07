UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Remembers Martyrs Of 2005 Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:43 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that October 8, 2005 horrible earthquake brought massive catastrophe and caused loss of thousands of precious lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that October 8, 2005 horrible earthquake brought massive catastrophe and caused loss of thousands of precious lives.

In his message on the anniversary of earthquake martyrs here, he said that people could not forget massive destruction brought about owing to that horrible earthquake even after 14 years.

Usman Buzdar said, "We express our profound sympathies with the family members of deceased persons who lost their precious lives in that natural calamity." Effective preventive measures could reduce the risks of natural calamities, he said and added that departments' concerned would have to be equipped with modern training and technology in order to cope with natural disasters.

He said the Punjab Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 had also been established on modern lines. The PTI government deemed its fundamental obligation to safeguard and protect lives of the people. Providing awareness to the general public was highly essential to deal with any untoward incident, he added.

Fruitful results could only be achieved by utilizing modern technology with regard to disaster management, he opined and asserted that effective response mechanism was necessary to cope with any natural calamity and trained human resource played a pivotal role in disaster management.

