Usman Buzdar reviews anti-corona measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chairing a meeting, reviewed anti-coronavirus steps and future roadmap of phase-wise easing of lockdown in the province, at his office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj. Gen. Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Aamir Majeed, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, IG Police Shoaib Dastagir, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of Health, Food, Agriculture and Information departments, CCPO Lahore and medical experts.

The meeting expressed concern over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Lahore city and decided to devise a separate policy to overcome its spread in the provincial metropolis. A committee, constituted under ACS (Home), would formulate recommendations in this regard. The meeting decided to utilize every resource to prevent the spread of coronavirus besides reviewing progress made on wheat procurement campaign. It was decided that violation of business-related SOPs would not be tolerated while easing the lockdown and indiscriminate action would be initiated in case of any violation. The meeting also paid tributes to the services of doctors and paramedics.

Corps Commander Lt. Gen Majid Ehsan reiterated the commitment of continuing all-out assistance to the Punjab government and added that army was standing with the people in this hour of trial. He observed that implementation on a separate line of action was necessary keeping in view the prevailing situation of Lahore city.

The chief minister stated that the decision of phase-wise easing of lockdown had been made with collective consultation and permission of opening small markets and shops would be allowed after their zoning. The business houses, resuming their activities, would have to ensure compliance of SOPs while Punjab had achieved the daily testing capacity of 6000, he said. So far, 117,000 tests had been conducted in Punjab, he said and added that smart sampling had also been started in the province during which 214, out of 4100, had tested positive.

The CM said that public cooperation was essential to defeat coronavirus and the citizens would have to be socially responsible to remain safe from this pandemic. He appealed to the citizens to avoid going out needlessly.

He said that Pak Army had always supported the nation during difficult times. The political and military leadership were dealing with the coronavirus challenge in collaboration with the citizens, he added.

The CM told that 2. 7 million tons of wheat had been purchased while the food department had an overall stock of 2.9 million tons of wheat. He said that 86 per cent gunny bags had been issued to the farmers and indiscriminate action was in progress for illegally hoarding wheat. Approval had been granted to include wheat in the anti-hoarding ordinance, he added.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over progress in wheat procurement and the CM thanked the military leadership for extending cooperation to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.