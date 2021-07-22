Usman Buzdar reviews cleanliness situation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

According to official sources, the CM visited Davis Road, Empress Road, Multan Road, Lytton Road, Montgomery Road, Mcleod Road, Shadman, Shah Jamal and other areas.

He also interacted with workers who were busy in carrying out cleanliness operation. Usman Buzdar appreciated the workers for doing their work with commitment and ensuring neat and clean environment for Lahorites.

He said that offal and animal waste should be removed timely.

Zero waste operation in the provincial capital should be ensured at all costs as negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he added.

He further said that administration and Lahore Waste Management Company should work together for further improving the cleanliness work in the metropolis.

Usman Buzdar directed the relevant authorities to continuously monitor ongoing cleanliness operation in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM visited different areas without protocol and traffic was not stopped at any point.