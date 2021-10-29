UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Reviews Law & Order Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:31 PM

Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to take every step to ensure the protection of life and property of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to take every step to ensure the protection of life and property of the people.

He directed this while chairing a meeting at his office on Friday to review the provincial law & order situation.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Ops) and Addl IG (Special Branch) attended the meeting.

The CM was briefed about the latest law & order situation in the province and the steps taken for the protection of life & property of the people. Usman Buzdar said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the routine life.

