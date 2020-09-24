UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Reviews Matters Pertaining To Local Governments

Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting in which matters pertaining to local governments were reviewed.

Secretary local government gave a briefing to the participants.

The meeting deliberated upon starting development schemes though Punjab municipal services programme at the grassroots. The meeting also gave in-principle approval to the utilization of funds under Punjab municipal services programme.

The Chief Minister directed to devise a comprehensive mechanism for transparent and judicious distribution of funds, adding that correct utilization of funds should be ensured for local governments.

The utilization of funds would expedite development journey and public problems would be solved at their doorsteps, he said.

The CM disclosed that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for the solution of different problems including sewerage, sanitation and provision of potable water as the second phase of green and clean Punjab programme would be started from next month.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary, ACS (U), Chairman P&D, Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Hussain Minhas and others attended the meeting.

