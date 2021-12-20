UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Reviews Progress On Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

Usman Buzdar reviews progress on development schemes

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan.

According to official sources, the CM directed to finalize master plans for THQ hospital and tehsil complex without any delay, adding that land should also be allocated for judges and lawyers' chambers.

Similarly, the soil and water quality testing should be completed without any delay, he added.

The CM termed the district development package a historic step to ensure holistic development and inclusive growth in the province.

He further said that Sorra Dam would benefit the people of the area by providing water for irrigation purposes to boost agriculture.

Previous rulers increased the difficulties of the people instead of resolvingthe problems of people, he added.

