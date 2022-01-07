Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar took notice into the killing of local Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) leader who was shot dead here last day

MULTAN, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar took notice into the killing of local Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) leader who was shot dead here last day.

According to Police, Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami tehsil Muzaffargarh, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed was shot and seriously injured by three unidentified motorcyclists when the victim was on his way to Shah Jamal area.

As a result, he succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Respective police station have registered a case and started investigation. As per initial investigation, the killers were suspected to be relatives of Maulana and the incident was a result of old enmity.

Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the incident sought report from IG Punjab forthwith.