UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Buzdar Sees Off Jam Kamal At Lahore Airport

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Usman Buzdar sees off Jam Kamal at Lahore airport

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan returned to his province after a two-day Lahore visit on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan returned to his province after a two-day Lahore visit on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar saw him off at the airport. He said that he was happy to host his Baloch counterpart in Lahore and the visit would help promote inter-provincial harmony and new chapters of love and cooperation would be written between the two provinces.

He also presented an album of pictures of Lahore visit to Jam Kamal.

Jamal Kamal said that he was going back with fond memories and the love extended to him in Lahore would never be forgotten.

He thanked CM Usman Buzdar for the wonderful hospitality.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Chaudhry, chief secretary and others were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab Visit Airport Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

UAE launches Global Hub on Governance for SDGs

26 minutes ago

Georgia Welcomes All Steps Aimed at Improving Rela ..

6 minutes ago

OGDCL procures 15 modern ambulances for hospitals ..

6 minutes ago

Visit of Lanka team a big honour for country: Punj ..

6 minutes ago

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

41 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.