Usman Buzdar sees off Jam Kamal at Lahore airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan returned to his province after a two-day Lahore visit on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar saw him off at the airport. He said that he was happy to host his Baloch counterpart in Lahore and the visit would help promote inter-provincial harmony and new chapters of love and cooperation would be written between the two provinces.

He also presented an album of pictures of Lahore visit to Jam Kamal.

Jamal Kamal said that he was going back with fond memories and the love extended to him in Lahore would never be forgotten.

He thanked CM Usman Buzdar for the wonderful hospitality.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Chaudhry, chief secretary and others were present.