Usman Buzdar Suspends MS Nishrar Hospital, CEO MWMC In Surprise Visit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:18 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Usman Buzdar taking immediate action over patients' complaints and witnessing defective cleanliness situation in the city during a surprise visit on Saturday afternoon, suspended Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar hospital and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWNC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Usman Buzdar taking immediate action over patients' complaints and witnessing defective cleanliness situation in the city during a surprise visit on Saturday afternoon, suspended Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar hospital and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWNC).

Usman Buzdar held surprise entry on his own vehicle without following protocol after returning from Turbat, southern Balochistan.

It led to keep entire district administration and police un-informative, while CM moved to different corners of the city to witness about cleanliness situation with common civic facilities offered to the locals.

Expressing dismay over unhygienic streets and roads, Usman Buzdar suspend Chief Executive Officer, MWMC, Abdul Latif Khan.

Later, he also issued same suspension order for MS Nishtar hospital Shahid Mahmood Bukhari over large grievances piled up before him when he met with patients in the city's grand hospital.

He called up Commissioner, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on the spot and directed him to prepare complete report over facilities being offered to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab said he was stood up with people of the city. "I felt disappointed after seeing bad cleanliness situation here " he remarked.

Buzdar warned public departments to set their direction straight. He asked officials concerned to move into field to review civic facilities keenly so as to get remarkable improvement. "Mere staying in offices won't bring anything substantive for the public", he remarked.

"I would myself hold surprise visits to every city of the province to observe facilities to be extended masses properly", the CM said.

