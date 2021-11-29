UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Modelling Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:39 PM

Usman Buzdar takes notice of modelling incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took strict notice of a modelling incident in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took strict notice of a modelling incident in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary.

The CM directed to hold an inquiry and action be initiated against the staff that allowed modelling.

The government fully respects the sentiments of every minority community in Pakistan and was saddened over hurting the emotions of Sikh community, he maintained.

He directed to initiate a comprehensive investigation of the incident and take actionagainst the delinquents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Minority From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US Reaffirms Support for NATO Aspirations of Ukrai ..

US Reaffirms Support for NATO Aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia Ahead of Riga Meet ..

56 seconds ago
 Turkey to Exchange Diplomats With Israel, Egypt On ..

Turkey to Exchange Diplomats With Israel, Egypt Once Relations Fully Normalized ..

57 seconds ago
 SU reviews facilities in girls hostels

SU reviews facilities in girls hostels

59 seconds ago
 Peshawar Zalmai's three-day trials conclude in Pes ..

Peshawar Zalmai's three-day trials conclude in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 West Indies cricket team's security discussed

West Indies cricket team's security discussed

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign agreements to assist refugees ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.