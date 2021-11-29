Usman Buzdar takes notice of modelling incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took strict notice of a modelling incident in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary.

The CM directed to hold an inquiry and action be initiated against the staff that allowed modelling.

The government fully respects the sentiments of every minority community in Pakistan and was saddened over hurting the emotions of Sikh community, he maintained.

He directed to initiate a comprehensive investigation of the incident and take actionagainst the delinquents.