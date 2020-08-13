Usman Buzdar to stay Chief Minister despite NAB summons: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Sardar Usman Buzdar would stay as Chief Minister Punjab and the summons by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not qualify him to be removed.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor's House here, he said government functionaries appeared before the courts and there was no harm in Usman Buzdar appearing before the NAB. However, the Governor reiterated government's stance that no compromise would be made on corruption and transparency would be ensured at all costs.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) Chairman General (Retd) Ahmad Nawaz Mela, board Member Gohar Ejaz and Chief Executive PAPA Zahid Aziz were present on the occasion.

Responding to a question, Governor Punjab said the hooliganism by the PML- N workers outside NAB office was being investigated and action would be taken against the guilty.

About the Aab-e-Pak Authority, he said the authority would complete 820 RU and UF Water Filtration Plants to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab, adding that all decisions would be taken on merit.

While presenting his team for accountability, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said transparency and merit were being ensured in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, adding that not a single penny had been spent by the authority yet. He further clarified that all expenses, so far, had been borne by the Board members.

"PC-1 worth 5.5 million rupees of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is ready and we will make PAPA a successful and one of the best institutions", he responded.

He, to a query, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar see eye to eye with him in matters relating to clean drinking water, adding, "The government would fulfill promise of providing clean drinking water to masses." The Governor Punjab said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would collaborate with NGOs as well as international organisations for clean drinking water, adding that 820 RO Water Filtration Plants and 700 Water Supply Schemes would be completed in almost 1.5 years. He said there had not been made a single recruitment in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, clarifying the issue of illegal recruitment was out of question.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority General (Retd) Ahmad Nawaz Mela said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had done work of years within months. "We will fulfill our promise regarding provision of clean drinking water to the people of Punjab," adding, "Our top most priority is to provide clean drinking water to people in rural as well as urban areas."Whilst addressing the Press Conference, Gohar Ejaz said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had not spent a single penny of the government. "I have been given the responsibility of Water Filtration Plants in Punjab Division," he said and reiterated that all projects would be completed within a year.