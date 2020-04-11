UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Tributes Shaheed Security Men

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to two army personnel who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members.

He said that brave sons of soil sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country and security forces and martyrs bravely defeated the terrorists and foiled their nefarious designs. "We salute the unprecedented and eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, and they are our heroes. The whole nation is united against terrorists", CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

