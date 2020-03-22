Usman Buzdar visits field hospital in Expo Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited the under-construction field hospital in Expo Centre Lahore.

Usman Buzdar inspected the work being carried out for setting up of field hospital at the expo centre and directed the concerned quarters to complete the work at the earliest. He also called on doctors and nurses who were appointed at the field hospital in special security suits.

Chief Minister while talking to the doctors and nurses said "You are the torch bearer contingent of our campaign against coronavirus and government appreciate their spirit." He met with the labors working on the site and said that they were doing a good job of tackling an exigency.

The nation respects your dedication. he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab was currently 163 and all these patients were under-treatment in the hospitals, where they were being taken care in every way.

He said that the Punjab government had decided to call Pak Army for the assistance of civil administration, adding that "Pak Army has always helped the nation in the times of trial now we are calling Pak Army for the help in dealing with coronavirus." A 1000-bed field hospital was being set up in the expo centre Lahore.

Usman Buzdar said that he accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan in his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan and inspected the facilities being available to the visitors of the Quarantine Centre. He said issues were resolved immediately, pointed out in the Quarantine Centre DG Khan. Instructions of the crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders had been given to the administration.

The people will not be left alone in the hands of profiteers and hoarders.

"There is no food shortage in the province," he said.

He said that our government had set up high dependency units in each district and five special hospitals were also being established. Apart from this, more field hospitals will be established.

The cabinet committee was holding a meeting on a daily basis and immediate steps were being taken to solve the issues.

He said that the government could provide treatment facilities to one lac patients if needed.

He said that the Punjab government had decided that the salaries of the daily wagers would continue to be paid while the committee had been constituted under the supervision of the finance minister for safeguarding the financial rights of daily wage employees in the private sector.

This committee will submit it recommendations in the cabinet committee meeting to be held on 24th March.

The Punjab government has received diagnostic kits while ventilators are also coming. The Punjab government has decided to give funds of one billion rupees to the Baluchistan government as the Baluchistan government needed resources to take care at Taftaan border.

CM said that that majority of the Corona-patients were those who had travel history.

He maintained that the government was recruiting 8 to 10 thousand new doctors and paramedical staff on an emergency basis and cabinet would give approval of this initiative in next meeting.

One thousand bed field hospital at Expo centre Lahore will be made functional in 10 days.

The first phase of the 300-bed of field hospital will be completed within the next 48 hours. TThe field hospital will also have a three-time meal arrangement. Patients will be kept in isolation at this field hospital.