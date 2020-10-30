Usman Buzdar visits Panagah at Thokar Niaz Baig

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) ceremonies were held in Panagahs (Shelter Homes) of the province to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervour.

According to official sources here on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Panagah at Thokar Niaz Baig and participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.

On the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), special food was served to inmates in Panagah.

CM appreciated the quality of the food and also heard the problems of people living there.

Inmates told Usman Buzdar that good facilities along with quality food was available to them in Panagah.

Usman Buzdar said that it was Sunnat of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him) to take care of needy people.

He assured the people that all possible efforts would be made for their welfare.