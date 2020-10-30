UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Buzdar Visits Panagah At Thokar Niaz Baig

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Usman Buzdar visits Panagah at Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) ceremonies were held in Panagahs (Shelter Homes) of the province to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervour.

According to official sources here on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Panagah at Thokar Niaz Baig and participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.

On the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), special food was served to inmates in Panagah.

CM appreciated the quality of the food and also heard the problems of people living there.

Inmates told Usman Buzdar that good facilities along with quality food was available to them in Panagah.

Usman Buzdar said that it was Sunnat of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him) to take care of needy people.

He assured the people that all possible efforts would be made for their welfare.

Related Topics

Chief Minister United Nations Punjab Moroccan Dirham All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

4 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.