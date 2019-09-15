Usman Buzdar visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited to Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina Munawara.

According to a press release, the chief minister prayed for progress, prosperity and stability of the country. He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Usman Buzdar also met Imam of Haram-e-Nabvi (SAW) and with key-holder of Masjid-e-Nabvi.