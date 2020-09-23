Usman Buzdar Visits Sial Sharif
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:29 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Sial Sharif for condolence on the death of Pir Hameed-ud-din Sialvi and offered Fateha.
The CM expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi.
On this occasion, the CM said social and religious services of late Pir Hameed-ud-din Sialvi would always be remembered.
Provincial Ministers Saeed Al Hassan Shah, Syed Samsam Bukhari, Ansar Majeed Khanand others were also present.