Usman Buzdar Vows To Provide Relief By Lowering Down Prices Of Essential Edibles

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

Usman Buzdar vows to provide relief by lowering down prices of essential edibles

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is far stronger today as compared to the previous one under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prices of essential edibles and vegetables had been reduced due to timely measures taken by the government, he said." We will continue to undertake steps to provide the maximum relief to the masses," he added.

He maintained that those who spread false rumours had to face failure on every occasion.

The PTI government was taking along allied parties to smoothly run the government, he said.

"It is our foremost objective to make Punjab the best province and provide the masses state-of-the-art facilities,he added.

"We are all working with unity and will never give opportunity to anyone to complain", he said.

Usman Buzdar maintained that "We will not tolerate any obstacle to be created in the path of ensuring progress and prosperity of the masses of the province.

He said that rights of farmers would be safeguarded. The process of wheat purchase would be done well before during current year as compared to the previous year, he added.

The computerized revenue record project would be launched at village level andinitially in 14 Qanoongoi areas pilot projects will be started, Usman Buzdar concluded.

