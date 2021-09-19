Usman Buzdar welcomes Azhar Abbas Chandia for joining PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed PML-N member Punjab Assembly Azhar Abbas Chandia to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Muzaffargarh and termed it a good omen.

According to official sources here, CM said joining of Azhar Abbas will further strengthen PTI in Southern Punjab adding that Azhar Abbas Chandia's announcement to join the PTI was a major political setback for the opposition party.

Usman Buzdar said, "This is an open message for those who have hoodwinked the people through their hollow slogans."He said that PTI's politics of public service had ended the political jugglery of the opposition.

PTI had won the hearts of the people as incumbent government was fulfilling its promises made with the people of Southern Punjab, he added.