UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Welcomes Azhar Abbas Chandia For Joining PTI

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Usman Buzdar welcomes Azhar Abbas Chandia for joining PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed PML-N member Punjab Assembly Azhar Abbas Chandia to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Muzaffargarh and termed it a good omen.

According to official sources here, CM said joining of Azhar Abbas will further strengthen PTI in Southern Punjab adding that Azhar Abbas Chandia's announcement to join the PTI was a major political setback for the opposition party.

Usman Buzdar said, "This is an open message for those who have hoodwinked the people through their hollow slogans."He said that PTI's politics of public service had ended the political jugglery of the opposition.

PTI had won the hearts of the people as incumbent government was fulfilling its promises made with the people of Southern Punjab, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muzaffargarh From Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

9 seconds ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

15 minutes ago
 IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

15 minutes ago
 UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

30 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&# ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&#039; tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.