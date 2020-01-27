Usman Buzdar will remain Punjab CM: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Ruling out the possibility of Usman Buzdar's ouster, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has Monday stressed that he will remain the provincial chief minister.Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan held a press conference in Lahore and said Prime Minister cleared up all rumors regarding Usman Buzdar.

He told that Imran Khan had chaired different sessions in Lahore."Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) created ruckus over the Transparency International report.

"Both parties should be ashamed after the international non-governmental organization's statement that the report was based on data compiled from previous term."Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime has increased the revenues of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Post in one and half years."International bodies have acknowledged that terrorism has been eradicated from Pakistan."